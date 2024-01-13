Turkmenistan To Build Plant For Production Of Steel Pipes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 13. Turkmenistan will begin work on the creation of a modern plant equipped with advanced technologies for the production of various products, including steel pipes, Trend reports.

According to an official source, the creation of this enterprise was approved by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Furthermore, it became known that the enterprise would be created on the basis of a public-private partnership.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Baymyrat Annamamedov has reported ongoing efforts in Turkmenistan aimed at boosting the production of goods that can substitute imports and cater to export markets.

These endeavors actively engage local business representatives, emphasizing a collaborative approach in the country's construction and industrial complex.

Meanwhile, the construction of an enterprise for the production of these products is particularly relevant against the background of the expansion of the energy network connecting Turkmen deposits with the main consumer markets of the continent.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel