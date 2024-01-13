Turkmenistan To Build Plant For Production Of Steel Pipes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 13. Turkmenistan will begin work on the creation of a modern plant
equipped with advanced technologies for the production of various
products, including steel pipes, Trend reports.
According to an official source, the creation of this enterprise
was approved by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov
at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.
Furthermore, it became known that the enterprise would be
created on the basis of a public-private partnership.
Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan
Baymyrat Annamamedov has reported ongoing efforts in Turkmenistan
aimed at boosting the production of goods that can substitute
imports and cater to export markets.
These endeavors actively engage local business representatives,
emphasizing a collaborative approach in the country's construction
and industrial complex.
Meanwhile, the construction of an enterprise for the production
of these products is particularly relevant against the background
of the expansion of the energy network connecting Turkmen deposits
with the main consumer markets of the continent.
