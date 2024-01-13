Russian Missile Lands Unexploded In Poltava Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Poltava region's Kremenchuk district, a Russian missile has landed in the yard of a private residence but failed to explode.

The relevant statement was made by Poltava Regional Military Administration Head Filip Pronin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

On the morning of January 13, 2024, Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine's territory. In particular, enemy projectiles targeted the Poltava region.

“A missile fell in the yard of a private residence in the Kremenchuk district and remained unexploded. Fortunately, no casualties were reported,” Pronin wrote.

Meanwhile, a household building was damaged. Relevant professionals are working at the scene.

Photo: illustrative