Russian Missile Lands Unexploded In Poltava Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Poltava region's Kremenchuk district, a Russian missile has landed in the yard of a private residence but failed to explode.
The relevant statement was made by Poltava Regional Military Administration Head Filip Pronin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
On the morning of January 13, 2024, Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine's territory. In particular, enemy projectiles targeted the Poltava region.
“A missile fell in the yard of a private residence in the Kremenchuk district and remained unexploded. Fortunately, no casualties were reported,” Pronin wrote.
Meanwhile, a household building was damaged. Relevant professionals are working at the scene.
Photo: illustrative
MENAFN13012024000193011044ID1107716485
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.