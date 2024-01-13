Over 15 Settlements Targeted By Enemy Attacks In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have shelled over 15 settlements across the Kharkiv region with artillery and mortars in the past 24 hours.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, the enemy shelling affected the Bohodukhiv district's Huriv Kozachok and Udy; Chuhuiv district's Zybyne and Budarky; Kupiansk district's Dvorichanske, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove.

Russian occupiers also launched air strikes near the Chuhuiv district's Vovchansk and the Kupiansk district's Synkivka, Ivanivka and Vilkhuvatka.

Around 02:45 a.m., January 13, 2024, Russian troops shelled the Chuhuiv district's town of Vovchansk. Two detached houses were damaged.

At 02:20 a.m., the enemy dropped guided bombs on the Bohodukhiv district's Zolochiv, causing damage to detached houses.

Around 09:00 a.m., January 12, 2024, Russians struck the Kupiansk district's Vilkhuvatka, presumably with four guided bombs. Two enterprises and warehouses were damaged, as well as three agricultural vehicles and three detached houses.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

At 07:30 p.m., January 12, 2024, the enemy also dropped guided bombs on the Chuhuiv district's Vovchansk.