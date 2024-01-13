Detached House Suburbs Damaged By Debris Of Russian Projectiles Downed Over Chernihiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The detached house suburbs have been damaged by the debris of enemy projectiles downed over the city of Chernihiv.

The relevant statement was made by Chernihiv City Military Administration Head Dmytro Bryzhynskyi on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The damage has been recorded in Chernihiv's detached house suburbs. A working group of Chernihiv City Military Administration is working at the scene to determine the amount of losses and further aid and reimbursement,” Bryzhynskyi wrote.

Earlier, the city military chief reported that air defense systems had activated in the area.

Chernihiv Mayor Oleksandr Lomako noted on Telegram that some houses had been left with window panes blown out. Following the explosion, a boiler facility suspended operation. Now, it has already resumed work.

All emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

