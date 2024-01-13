Russia's Massive Attack Against Ukraine: 8 Missiles Intercepted, Over 20 Countered By Electronic Warfare

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 13, 2024, Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine's territory, involving cruise, air-launched ballistic, ballistic and guided missiles, as well as combat drones.

The relevant statement was made by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Following the combat performance, the Air Force's units and systems, in cooperation with the air defense units of the Defense Forces, destroyed seven Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles and one Kh-59 guided missile,” the report states.

Russia used a total of 40 air assault weapons: seven S-300/S-400 surface-to-air guided missiles from the Belgorod region; three Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions from the Kursk region; six Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles from Tambov; up to 12 Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea; six Kh-22 cruise missiles from the Bryansk region; two Kh-31P guided missiles from the temporarily occupied areas of the Kherson region; and four Kh-59 guided missiles from the Bryansk region.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, more than 20 of the above enemy projectiles were not listed as downed but failed to reach their targets due to the active use of electronic warfare means.