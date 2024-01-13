Stormy Weather Prevents Russia From Employing Missile Ships Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Enemy missile carriers in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea have not been involved in Russia's attack on Ukraine's territory today.

The relevant statement was made by Head of the United Coordinating Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The enemy's naval group has been practically wound up. Two vessels are patrolling the Black Sea and one – the Sea of Azov. Missile carriers are remaining in home stations. The stormy weather did not allow for them to be used during that attack,” Humeniuk told.

A reminder that, on the morning of January 13, 2024, Russia fired cruise missiles at Ukraine's territory from Tu-95MS bombers. The enemy also launched some Kinzhal ballistic missiles.