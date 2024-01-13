Azerbaijani Greco-Roman Wrestler Wins Gold At Zagreb Open 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Sanan Suleymanov has become the winner of the Zagreb Open 2024 Ranking Series in Croatia.

He climbed on to the winner's rostrum in the men's 77kg weight division after claiming a convincing 5:0 win over Hungarian Zoltan Levai.

Female wrestler Alyona Kolesnik bagged a bronze medal for Azerbaijan in the 59kg weight class.