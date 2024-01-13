Azerbaijan Sets Up Organizational Committee For COP29 - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the establishment of the Organizational Committee in connection with the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the 19th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, and the 6th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement, Azernews reports.

Will be updated...