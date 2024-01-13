Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Offers Condolences To Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to
Türkiye, following the deaths and injuries of servicemen, Azernews reports.
"The news of the deaths and injuries of Turkish servicemen in
the area of the anti-terrorist operation "Penche Kilit" has deeply
grieved us. We express our deep condolences to brotherly Türkiye
and the families of the martyrs. May the Almighty God rest the
souls of the heroically killed Turkish soldiers," the ministry
wrote on its page on X.
Note that, nine Turkish soldiers were killed in a shooting
attack opened by members of a terrorist organization in the Penche
Kilit anti-terrorist operation area in northern Iraq.
MENAFN13012024000195011045ID1107716477
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.