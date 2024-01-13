New Passport Requirement At Pak-Afghan Border Halts Trade, Sparks Tensions

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Trade activities at the Pak-Afghan Torkham border hit a standstill as the implementation of a passport requirement for Afghan cargo vehicle drivers commenced.

Drivers lacking passports were denied entry into Pakistan, causing hundreds of cargo vehicles from Afghanistan to be stranded at the border. In response, Afghan authorities reciprocated by blocking Pakistani cargo vehicles from entering Afghanistan.

Customs officials reported a suspension of trade operations on both sides of the Torkham border crossing. Pakistani authorities emphasized the necessity of a valid visa passport for Afghan drivers, patients, or any individuals traveling between the countries.

While the passport visa requirement for cargo vehicle drivers had been in place, Afghan security officials are urging for an exemption. Pakistani officials argue that possessing valid travel documents is crucial when crossing international borders.

Despite repeated extensions of the visa and passport condition by the Pakistani government, Afghan authorities view it as a unilateral decision, leading to tensions at the border.