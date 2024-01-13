Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 3 Palestinian In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Three Palestinians shot dead by the Israeli forces near Adora settlement in Al-Khalil (Hebron) city on Saturday, said the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA), quoting a medical source.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that the occupation fired bullets on the three martyrs, Ismail Ahmed Abu Jahisha,19, Mahmoud Abu Jahisha,16, and Uday Ismail Abu Jahisha,16.

It pointed out that the occupation forces closed the entrances of Idhna and Tarqumiya, and launched lighting bombs in the area. (end)

