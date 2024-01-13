Massive Fire Engulfs Thane Highrise, No Casualties

(MENAFN- IANS) Thane, Jan. 13 (IANS) A massive fire broke out on the 11th floor of a multi-storeyed building in the Lodha housing complex here on Saturday, officials said.

According to an official of the Dombivali Fire Brigade, the fire was reported from the 11th floor of the Casa Aurelia building, and it quickly spread to several floors above and below.

A team of fire fighters along with water tankers rushed there and managed to douse the inferno in the E Wing of the upcoming Phase II of the housing complex, and now cooling operations have been launched.

The cause of the fire -- in which there were no reports of any casualties so far --is not known and further probe is underway by the police and the fire brigade.

--IANS

qn/ksk