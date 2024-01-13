Trailer Of Gippy Grewal-Starrer 'Warning 2’ Is Loaded With Action, Promise To Repeat The Euphoria Of First Part

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) The trailer of the Punjabi film 'Warning 2' was released on Saturday, and it gives a sneak peak into enticing action sequences with comedy sequences in the mix adding to the entertainment quotient of the film.

The film stars Gippy Grewal, who has also penned and co-produced the film. It is helmed by Amar Hundal who also directed the first installment.

Talking about the film, Gippy said: "It is an extremely exciting moment for me and for everyone involved in the making of 'Warning 2' to finally unveil its trailer. We have received an overwhelming response so far and we are hoping that the same amount of love and appreciation will be extended to the film when it releases.”

The film also stars Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Rahul Dev, Jasmin Bhasin, and Raghveer Boli.

Director Amar Hundal said: "The challenge was to outdo what we had achieved in the first film. As is quite visible in the trailer, we have managed to do that. 'Warning 2' has been made on an even grander scale and will thoroughly entertain audiences who have patiently waited for a sequel."

The film, co-produced by Saregama India's Yoodlee films and Humble Motion Pictures, is set to release on February 2, 2024.

--IANS

aa/kvd