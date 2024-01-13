Texas Governor Warns Of 'Ultra Cold Temperatures' In Coming Days

(MENAFN- IANS) Houston, Jan 13 (IANS) Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned of "ultra cold temperatures" in the coming days as a result of a severe winter storm, while also expecting the state's electric grid will withstand.

Dallas in northern Texas is to see a new record low of -10 degrees Celsius as temperatures across the region are expected to fall below freezing overnight on Saturday and are likely to stay until January 17, according to the National Weather Service.

The low on Sunday night into Monday morning is expected to be around -12 degrees in Dallas-Fort Worth, reports Xinhua news agency.

In Houston, the fourth largest US city located in southeastern Texas, a hard freeze will bring the coldest weather since 2022, according to the latest forecast.

"We believe that the power grid, ERCOT, is going to be able to ensure that power is available through the entirety of this winter storm," Abbott said at a news conference in Austin

The pressure on power supply is projected to be the tightest on January 16 morning and evening into the night, said Electric Reliability Council of Texas President and CEO Pablo Vegas.

"We are using every tool in our toolbox make sure that the grid is going to be absolutely ready and prepared to deliver energy to all of Texas throughout this weather event," said Vegas, adding that the grid is better prepared.

ERCOT has issued a winter weather watch for January 15 to 17.

There is a possibility that local outages could be caused by ice on power lines or high winds, local media reported.

The massive February 2021 winter storm crashed Texas energy system, leaving tens of thousands of residents without power for days.

Addressing the anxiety among residents, Abbott said this time it will be different as the winter weather will not last as long and the powre grid is better prepared.

"It will last for several days, but it will not be anything close to what we experienced during (2021) winter storm," he said.

Frigid temperatures are expected to affect power grids across the US in the coming days.

