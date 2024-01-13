Alaska Airlines Extends Boeing 737 MAX 9 Flight Cancellations Through Tuesday

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Alaska Airlines said it will extend its cancellation of Boeing 737 MAX 9 flights through Tuesday, January 16, for planes that have been grounded since last week's mid-air cabin panel blowout.

Alaska has been cancelling about 20 per cent of daily flights since Saturday after the grounding of its 65 MAX 9 planes.

