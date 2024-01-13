               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Alaska Airlines Extends Boeing 737 MAX 9 Flight Cancellations Through Tuesday


1/13/2024 4:35:52 AM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Alaska Airlines said it will extend its cancellation of Boeing 737 MAX 9 flights through Tuesday, January 16, for planes that have been grounded since last week's mid-air cabin panel blowout.

Alaska has been cancelling about 20 per cent of daily flights since Saturday after the grounding of its 65 MAX 9 planes.

ALSO READ:

  • What airlines, regulators are doing about Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets
  • Boeing jetliner that suffered inflight blowout was restricted because of concern over warning light

MENAFN13012024000049011007ID1107716430

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search