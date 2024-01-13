Ex-Barcelona Kid Kubo Set For Lift-Off With Japan At Asian Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 AFP

Doha, Qatar: Takefusa Kubo was tipped for stardom after joining Barcelona's academy aged 10 and the Japanese attacking midfielder now looks poised to realise his potential by taking the Asian Cup by storm.

The 22-year-old, who was once signed by Real Madrid, has found his feet at Real Sociedad this season, scoring six goals and helping them top their Champions League group.

His eye-catching form has seen him linked with Manchester United. Kubo played only a bit part at the 2022 World Cup but he is ready to take centre stage as Japan return to Qatar for the Asian Cup, which kicks off on Friday.



With Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma likely to miss the early part of their campaign through injury, Kubo's ability to unlock defences will be crucial.

Kubo has been carrying Japanese fans' hopes and expectations ever since he left his native Kawasaki as a child to join Barcelona's famed La Masia academy.

He was dubbed“the Japanese Messi”, but was forced to leave when Barca were served with a two-year transfer ban in 2015 after breaking FIFA regulations on signing youth players.

Kubo made his international debut five days after his 18th birthday and has won 29 caps for his country.

But at the 2022 World Cup he played in only two games, starting against Germany and Spain.

He was substituted at half-time with Japan trailing in both games, only for his teammates to come back after the break and claim historic wins.

Kubo missed Japan's last-16 loss to Croatia with a virus.