Australia Eye Strong Start At Asian Cup

Doha, Qatar: Former champions Australia, under the guidance of Graham Arnold, will be looking to get their AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 campaign off to a strong start when they take on a spirited Indian outfit at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan today. The Group B opener kicks off at 2:30 pm.

The Socceroos, the title winners in 2015, are boasting a strong squad, including experienced goalkeeper Mathew Ryan who marks his return from an injury lay-off. The team from Down Under is poised to keep their Asian Cup clean sheet against the Indians intact, having beaten The Blue Tigers 4-0 in their previous meeting in 2011.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Coach Arnold remarked,“Finally, it's happening. It's been a long time preparing the squad to be ready for this.”

“We've had great experiences in Qatar, and we're excited to kick off the competition tomorrow,” the 60-year-old said yesterday as his team gears up to return to the happy hunting ground where they defeated Peru in a thrilling shootout to book a place in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Their last appearance in Doha saw a narrow defeat to eventual champions Argentina in the 2018 World Cup Round of 16, marking Australia's best-ever run in the tournament.

Arnold wants his men to continue their strong show and aim for the best, the Asian crown.

“There's only one thing to believe in and that is to win it. That is the message to the players and staff. We've come here to win the Asian Cup, probably the only major tournament that we can win.

“We are familiar with the place, having been here for the World Cup and the qualifiers during COVID times. We have to reach for the stars and we have to do that from the start,” Arnold said.

Australia coach Graham Arnold

With an impressive four-match winning streak, scoring 13 goals and conceding none, Australia are determined not to repeat their 2019 setback when they lost the opening group game against Jordan.

“The tactical side is very important, and we'll get that right, but also, it's down to the individual mentally to be prepared to go out there and put on his best performance, and that's what I expect,” Arnold said.

“We're here to win seven games.”

India's head coach Igor Stimac aware of the strengths of his opponent.

India players and officials during a training session.

“We don't want to give away set-pieces. They play very pragmatic football, relying on their strength by putting crosses and executing it well,” Stimac acknowledged the challenge of facing Australia.

“We have to stop distribution to the flanks and if that is not possible, we have to stop the ball in the box.”

India coach Igor Stimac

India, making their fifth appearance in the Asian Cup, have qualified for back-to-back editions for the first time in history.

“We are excited that the kick-off time is close. We have had a nice 12 days here working hard. All the boys are excited and we are looking forward to the game. Hopefully, it turns out to be wonderful for our 17 debutants. It is a place for them to learn,” said Stimac, who aims to jump to the knockout rounds for the first time.



Stimac is mindful of the loss of key players Ashique Kuruniyan, Anwar Ali, and Jeakson Singh, but emphasized the opportunity for others to prove themselves at a high level.

Realistic about India's prospects, Stimac noted the importance of focusing on delivering a good team performance.

“Our target is to have a good performance in the next three games as a team and as a country and use the experience from the tournament for the future.”

Despite the challenges posed by Australia's competitive European-based players, Stimac encourages his squad to embrace the difficulties.

“I'm not putting any pressure on players. We will go out and fight. It's going to be a difficult match for us. We all know the strengths of Australia, and their achievements as well. Their players are coming in from European clubs, where they've been playing competitive football week in, and week out.”

“It's not easy. But we are here to embrace all such challenges,” Stimac said.