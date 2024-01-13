Amir Greets Bangladesh Prime Minister

Doha, Qatar: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to H E Sheikh Hasina Wazed on the occasion of her swearing-in as Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

