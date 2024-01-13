Education Ministry Launches App To Provide 15 Services Digitally

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has launched a mobile app to offer its services to students, parents and schools.

The 15 services 'Maarif' app offers include issuance of certificate, exam results, e-registration in government schools, e-registration for adult students (parallel track), e-registration for adult students (home track), additional services for registration and transfer, textbooks and transportation fees, adult education registration fees, purchase items for adult education, school certificate equivalency, verify certificate and compulsory education platform, prior approval for high education and university equivalency certificate.

The application is an all-encompassing electronic gateway, seamlessly bringing together the myriad services extended by MoEHE to the public, all under a unified digital umbrella. The goal is to meet diverse needs of users, providing them with a solution that meets and exceeds expectations.

Launch of the app reflects MoEHE's vision to keep pace with the digital advancements in the country, achieving its objectives of providing innovative services that cater to the contemporary era and enhance communication with all segments of society.



The services within the“Maarif” app have been classified as suitable for different users, whether students, parents, schools, or higher education. This ensures ease of use and maximises the benefits of its features, such as smart search and direct access to the most widely used services. The app also has a notification service, allowing quick and direct communication between the ministry and the public.

Director of the Information Systems Department at MoEHE, Mona Salem Al Fadhli, said the launch of this application coincides with the steady development in the MoEHE's automation of procedures. She added that“Maarif” results from implementing numerous digital and strategic projects at all levels.

She emphasised MoEHE's commitment to making the app suitable for all segments of the public by facilitating access to its diverse services.

In first phase, the application includes 15 integrated digital services, maintaining the highest quality standards and advanced technologies to ensure service stability.

The application aims to become an ideal bridge connecting MoEHE with the community.

The“Maarif” app distinguishably provides a new channel for services accessible through mobile devices on Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, attracting a larger user base who prefer mobile devices over computers. New services will be added to the application gradually upon availability.​

The users can click on service icon to get the details about availing the services. For example, online Registration for Adult Education Students (Parallel Track) is an electronic service that allows adult education students interested in joining the parallel track to apply for electronic registration in one of the government schools.

The student will submit registration application through the electronic portal, and then will visit the school to submit necessary documents for registration. The school's student affairs department verifies the registration application and documents, after which the registration application is approved by the school.