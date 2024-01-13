Expo Highlights Efforts For Sustainability In Civil Aviation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The ongoing International Horticultural Expo 2023 continues to display an array of activities aiming to advance innovation and sustainability.

Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) is highlighting its efforts and initiatives for a more sustainable aviation industry through its participation in the expo, said an official.

“Since the philosophy of the exhibition combines agriculture and all that contributes to protecting the environment, including environmental protection in the field of aviation, it was obligatory for QCAA to participate in this significant international event,” said Rachid Rahim, an aviation environment protection expert at QCAA.

The latest edition of Sky Magazine noted that the authority works towards environmental protection, which comes under its framework. The aviation authority also partners with several international entities to mitigate potential environmental impacts and also works closely to boost capabilities.

Taking part in this essential event will pave the way for enormous opportunities to take advantage of this local and international platform, said the aviation expert.

The official said that with the participation of the authority, Qatar aims to work towards more sustainable development, while local and foreign visitors are given an opportunity to explore these efforts and initiatives through a wide spectrum of activities taking place at the expo.

Having acquired official membership in the Committee on Aviation Environment Protection (CAEP), the country has been actively working for sustainability in civil aviation.

By supporting major global events and playing a pivotal role in contributing towards these initiatives, QCAA has raised awareness on preventing environment-related issues and adopting the best practices in order to lower the negative eco impacts caused in the aviation field, thus reaching its objectives of a sustainable aviation system.

Rahim stated:“The construction or expansion of any new airport or modification of an existing airport shall be subject to an environmental impact assessment to ensure that the project considers environmental protection measures, and the QCAA lays down the rules to meet the requirements contained in this article and all other international obligations related to environmental protection in the field of civil aviation.”