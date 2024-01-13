Aspetar Takes Centre Stage In Continental Football Tournaments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As continental football fever grips Asia and Africa, Aspetar, Orthopaedic, and Sports Medicine Hospital, takes centre stage. Aspetar will be the exclusive provider of comprehensive medical support for the Qatari national team in the 2024 AFC Asian Cup, kicking off tomorrow with the host nation's match.

This elite medical team, composed of renowned doctors and physiotherapists, played a pivotal role in Qatar's previous Asian Cup victory in 2019. Their expertise extends beyond this tournament, as Aspetar established a dedicated unit in 2018 to exclusively cater to the Qatari national football teams. This unit implements cutting-edge sports medicine practices, ensuring optimal performance and goal achievement for the national team under the highest international standards.

Aspetar's reach extends beyond Qatar, with its expertise benefiting the Iraqi national team. Under a collaborative agreement, Dr. Mohamed Nacef, an Aspetar sports medicine physician, and Ibrahim Boubaker, a physiotherapy expert, both from Aspetar, will lead the“Asood Al Rafidain” medical team.



Asian Cup a showcase of Japan's discipline: Envoy

Doha comes alive with Asian Cup kick-off Expo highlights efforts for sustainability in civil aviation

Read Also

In addition, Aspetar as AFC Medical Centre of Excellence will provide comprehensive“athlete service” support to all national teams, ensuring a seamless medical journey for any players who encounter injuries or illnesses during the competition.

Meanwhile, the 2024 African Cup of Nations, commencing on Sunday, witnesses the continuation of Aspetar's 14-year partnership with the Algerian Football Federation. Dr. Mohamed Soltani, an Aspetar doctor, and Al Gharafa club physician, will be part of the medical team supporting the Algerian national team in Côte d'Ivoire. Notably, Aspetar has played a crucial role in the recovery of AC Milan star Ismaël Bennacer and several other Algerian players like Youcef Atal, and Baghdad Bounedjah.

The Mali national football team is enjoying enhanced medical support from Aspetar, with the inclusion of Aspetar's physiotherapist Boubaker Slim for the upcoming AFCON in Ivory Coast. This collaboration showcases a strong and effective partnership between Aspetar and the Mali Football Federation, emphasising their commitment to player well-being and performance excellence.

The presence of players from various participating teams who have previously sought treatment at Aspetar underscores its global leadership in sports medicine. This reaffirms Qatar's commitment to providing athletes with world-class medical care, contributing to their success and solidifying Qatar's position as a global centre for sports and medical excellence.

Aspetar's dedication to excellence in sports medicine is a source of pride for Qatar and the Arab region. As the continent's top football tournaments unfold, Aspetar stands ready to provide its expertise, ensuring players perform at their peak and achieve their sporting dreams.