Bangladeshi Volunteers Host Beach Cleanup Campaign

Doha, Qatar: A group of 100 Bangladeshi volunteers assembled along with the Embassy of Bangladesh Qatar and took an initiative to clean Al Wakra Public Beach recently.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Qatar H E Md. Nazrul Islam along with Embassy officials inaugurated the beach cleanup in Al Wakra Public Beach.

Other dignitaries and guests present included Eng. Abdullah Al Murad from Skilled Software and Murad Hossain from Reliant Manpower.

Syed Asif Uddin, BVQ Lead along with Ambassador and volunteers started the cleanup at Al Wakra Public Beach and have a vision to extend this cleanup programme in other beaches across Qatar with the help of Bangladeshi community residing in Qatar and the Ministry of Municipality.

BVQ Lead along with other organisers and volunteers have arranged beach football, short pitch cricket, and other games and fun activities along with the beach cleanup as part of their“Health and Fitness” for 2024. The Bangladeshi volunteers are actively participating with their involvement in the community for Expo 2023, AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, Al Shaqab and Museum projects.

They also launched their next programme as part of the 2024 health and Fitness to hold a Blood Donation Campaign aiming at National Sport Day (second Tuesday of February).

The Ambassador recognised BVQ Volunteers. He delivered a motivational speech and awarded certificates.

He also ensured to launch an educational training programme for the community to gain new skills and experiences. Syed Asif Uddin, BVQ Lead along with other volunteers have reached over 350 volunteers who will assist the Bangladeshi community and will be affiliated with the Embassy of Bangladesh, Qatar.