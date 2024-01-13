Delhi HC Denies Anticipatory Bail To Accused In Fabricated Arbitration Order Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Ensuring that the recovery of assets adheres to the law, without resorting to forgery, the Delhi High Court has refused anticipatory bail to one Vipul Jain, accused of producing a forged order in an arbitration proceeding.

Justice Navin Chawla stressed the severity of forging an arbitrator's order, stating it as a serious offence.

The denial of bail comes in response to an FIR filed last year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including cheating, forgery, and criminal intimidation.

The complainant alleged that Jain, along with others, forcibly took possession of his car using a fabricated order from an arbitrator.

Justice Chawla noted the need to investigate and ascertain the individual responsible for fabricating the order.

Despite Jain's denial of the allegation, the court dismissed his plea for anticipatory bail, citing the gravity of forging legal documents.

The court also addressed the argument that no loss was caused due to Jain's actions, saying that such considerations would be examined during the trial and shouldn't influence the bail decision at this investigative stage.

The co-accused, taken into custody earlier, was released on regular bail, but this was not deemed a basis for granting bail to Jain.

