Envoy Attends Meeting Hosted By Sri Lanka President

Ambassador of Qatar to Sri Lanka H E Jassim bin Jaber Al Sorour participated in a meeting of President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka H E Ranil Wickremesinghe with Their Excellencies Ambassadors of the Middle Eastern countries accredited to Sri Lanka.

