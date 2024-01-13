CEB Submits Proposal To PUCSL To Reduce Power Tariffs

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has submitted a proposal to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) to reduce electricity tariffs from February 2024.

The PUCSL said that it received the proposal today (Saturday) and made it public.

In its submission to the PUCSL, the CEB says even though it has made profits after a lapse of 9 years it is still in an extremely difficult situation to serve some of its accumulated debt payments, including to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation.

However, the CEB says a surplus of Rs 23,730.9 million is estimated and the surplus can be used for the reduction of an average tariff by 3.34 %.

The new tariff has been prepared considering relief to low-income vulnerable families and economically important businesses based on instructions issued by the Ministry of Power and Energy. (Colombo Gazette)