Scholarships To Study Hindi In India

Colombo, January 13: The Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, is offering scholarships to Sri Lankan nationals to study Hindi at the Kendriya Hindi Sansthan (Central Institute of Hindi), Agra, for the academic session 2024-2025.

The scheme is a fully funded scholarship wherein selected candidates will be provided return airfare, a stipend, hostel accommodation and an annual book grant.

All students in the age group of 21-35 years and who have studied Hindi at the beginner/intermediate level are eligible to apply.

Further details regarding the scheme are available on . Eligible students from Sri Lanka are requested to appear for an interview with the duly filled application forms at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (Indian Cultural Centre), 16/2, Gregory's Road, Colombo 07 on 26 February 2024 between 10 am to 01 pm.

