(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The boom of e-commerce in recent years has significantly transformed the global business landscape, as evidenced by the remarkable growth in global e-commerce sales.

This year, a record-breaking $9.8 billion was spent by Black Friday shoppers in the US.

The global shopping festival, known as Singles Day or Double 11, saw over 640 million parcels delivered on November 11th alone and in 2022 brought in an estimate $140.5 billion in sales during the 11-day extravaganza.

This year, ForwardX Robotics , alongside a leading e-commerce conglomerate, JD, extended their collaboration across various warehouses to manage the increased demand for efficient picking processes, ensuring prompt deliveries that include same-day, next-day, and even expedited one-hour services across more than 2,000 areas.

ForwardX Robotics' autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) played a critical role in managing heavy loads, household appliances, and diverse small to medium-sized items in several product-specific warehouses, enhancing both piece and case picking processes.

