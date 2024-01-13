Cryptocurrency Stock News Bites: Microstrategy (NASDAQ: $MSTR) Acquires Additional Bitcoins And Now Holds Over 105,000 Bitcoins In Total

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) June 21, 2021 (Investorideas Newswire) Blockchain Stock News Bites - TYSONS CORNER, Va., June 21, 2021-- MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR ), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced that it had purchased an additional approximately 13,005 bitcoins for approximately $489 million in cash at an average price of approximately $37,617 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

As of June 21, 2021, MicroStrategy holds an aggregate of approximately 105,085 bitcoins, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $2.741 billion and an average purchase price of approximately $26,080 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. MacroStrategy LLC, a subsidiary of MicroStrategy, holds approximately 92,079 of the bitcoins.

