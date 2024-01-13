Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'S (NASDAQ: LEXX) Drug Development Program And Recent FDA Confirmation Position It For Favorable Valuation

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria is a global innovator of drug delivery platforms, including its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology

The company recently released information that would help its stakeholders research and understand how biotech and pharmaceutical companies are valued

Based on some of the methodologies used in valuation, Lexaria is positioned favorably as its DehydraTECH-processed CBD for the treatment of hypertension has successfully reached the IND application stage, with the program recently receiving an additional boost The FDA agreed with Lexaria's proposal to pursue a 505(b)(2) new drug application (“NDA”) regulatory pathway, an abbreviated pathway, for its hypertension program

As a follow-up to recent coverage by Zacks Small-Cap Research, which valued the company at $15.00 ( ), global innovator

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX)

provided information to its stakeholders that would help them conveniently research and understand different non-affiliated third-party sources and their methodologies for valuing biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

“Valuation of equities is a complex task with innumerable risks and rewards that include far-reaching macro events as well as company-specific developments. It is nearly impossible to foresee all risks and rewards, but underlying logic-based evaluation is one way to provide a realistic framework of...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CBDWire

CBDWire (CBDW) is a specialized information provider focused on (1) reporting CBD-related news and updates, (2) releasing

CBDNewsBreaks

crafted to keep investors abreast of the latest and greatest in the CBD market, (3) refining and enhancing corporate press releases, (4) delivering end-to-end distribution and social media services to client-partners and (5) constructing effective corporate communication solutions based on the unique requirements of CBD companies. CBDW is exclusively positioned in the burgeoning CBD sector with a proven team of journalists and researchers working to deliver high quality content to an expansive target audience of investors, consumers and industry news outlets. Our dissemination network of over 5,000 downstream distribution points allows us to deliver unparalleled reach, visibility and recognition to companies operating in both cannabidiol and the wider cannabis space. CBDWire (CBDW) is where CBD news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CBDWire to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:



Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW?

Ask Our Editor

CBDWire (CBDW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

CBDWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .