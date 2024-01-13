Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Announces The Availability Of A Broadcast Titled,“The Power Of Science To Stop A Killer”

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria's latest broadcast highlights the company's progress in finding a potential solution for hypertension treatment while also pointing out why such a solution is much needed at this point

Since the company began developing its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology in 2014, it has made significant progress in its clinical studies, even as it currently focuses on human clinical research to evaluate the tolerability, safety, and efficacy of its solution for hypertension treatment

Lexaria expressed its confidence in its proposed solution, noting that it will not only be a safer but also better-tolerated drug candidate, unlike current alternatives in the market whose side effects far outweigh their benefits The company looks to capitalize on the growing global anti-hypertensive drugs market, which is projected to hit $27.81 billion in value by 2025, and maintains that should it sustain the results achieved in recent hypertension studies, then it could be looking at mega-drug status ($1 billion per year) in the hypertension market

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just released its latest addition to a growing body of corporate communication pieces in its line-up. Titled

“The Power of Science to Stop a Killer,”

this recent broadcast highlights the company's progress in finding a potential solution for hypertension treatment, while also pointing out why a solution is much needed at this point ( ).

Lexaria's flagship offering, its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology, has proven to improve ways through which active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream, primarily by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of...

