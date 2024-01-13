Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'S (NASDAQ: LEXX) Quest To Find Hypertension Treatment Promising With Dehydratech(TM)'S Ability To Boost Bioavailability

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, a global innovator of drug delivery platforms is looking to provide a FDA registered hypertension treatment with its patented DehydraTECH technology

The company's efforts are encapsulated in its DehydraTECH-CBD that has been shown to lower blood pressure as well as reduce arterial stiffness

Although hypertension is a devastating condition that can cause not only life-threatening illnesses but also death, only about 53% of Americans with the condition have it under control

A Harvard Health article notes that the remaining portion (47%) are not able to control the disease because they are discouraged by medications' side effects Lexaria's DehydraTECH-CBD may well be the solution such individuals seek, but for now, the company is following the regulatory pathway to eventual drug approval

Hypertension causes life-threatening conditions such as stroke, heart attacks, coronary artery disease, and heart failure. But even more concerning, the condition leads to death. In 2020, the U.S. Center for Disease Control (“CDC”) reported that high blood pressure claimed more than 670,000 lives in the U.S. ( ). Globally, hypertension claims an estimated 7.5 million lives annually, according to the World Health Organization (“WHO”) ( ).

Despite these devastating consequences and statistics, only about half (53%) of Americans living with high blood pressure have it under control, a problem that a Harvard Health article attributes to, among other common reasons, the fact that many stop taking their.

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CBDWire

CBDWire (CBDW) is a specialized information provider focused on (1) reporting CBD-related news and updates, (2) releasing

CBDNewsBreaks

crafted to keep investors abreast of the latest and greatest in the CBD market, (3) refining and enhancing corporate press releases, (4) delivering end-to-end distribution and social media services to client-partners and (5) constructing effective corporate communication solutions based on the unique requirements of CBD companies. CBDW is exclusively positioned in the burgeoning CBD sector with a proven team of journalists and researchers working to deliver high quality content to an expansive target audience of investors, consumers and industry news outlets. Our dissemination network of over 5,000 downstream distribution points allows us to deliver unparalleled reach, visibility and recognition to companies operating in both cannabidiol and the wider cannabis space. CBDWire (CBDW) is where CBD news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CBDWire to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:



Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW?

Ask Our Editor

CBDWire (CBDW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

CBDWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .