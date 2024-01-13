(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria Bioscience is a global innovator in drug delivery platforms whose lead technology, DehydraTECH, has been shown to increase the bioavailability of APIs

The company recently announced that Catherine Turkel, PharmD, Ph.D., has joined its board of directors

Dr. Turkel, who brings over 20 years' experience, has previously formulated Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) registration and commercial strategic plans, as well as led global development programs for pharmaceutical and biologic treatments

Dr. Turkel will lend her drug registration experience and regulatory expertise to Lexaria at a time when the company is journeying toward regulatory approval for DehydraTECH-CBD, its drug candidate for the treatment of hypertension Lexaria recently had a pre-IND meeting with the FDA, where it received positive feedback

Companies should bring on board members with strategic growth experience who have“been there, done that,” a June 2022 article in Forbes advises ( ). Strategic growth, the article observes,“is one of the most important areas of governance for boards. The more experience on a board, the more efficient you are at developing tried and tested growth strategies... Members with experience down certain paths can guide a company to anticipate and avoid known obstacles, helping to accomplish goals faster.”

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, charts the long path toward regulatory approval for DehydraTECH(TM)-processed cannabidiol ("CBD"), a prospective treatment for hypertension, the importance of bringing on board members with...

