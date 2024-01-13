Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. (CSE: PACR) Is“One To Watch”

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Pac Roots focuses on high-end genetics in order to maximize the quality of its products while maintaining high yields and profit margins

Through a partnership with plant breeding management and analytics firm Phenome One and its massive genetics library, Pac Roots is well positioned to become a trailblazer in providing industry-leading strains not currently available in the regulated market

Via over 350 analytically assayed and rigorously tested cultivars and the continued development of elite lineages, the company offers unique varieties focused on medicinal applications and featuring specific cannabinoid and terpene profiles

The company's selective breeding process results in a catalog featuring fewer lines with superior genetic quality, which translates to a competitive advantage

A joint venture between Pac Roots and Rock Creek Farms has begun planting premium CBD hemp seedlings in a 100-acre growing space located in the famous 'Golden Mile', with preliminary results suggesting a successful harvest this fall

In July 2020, the company announced a massive land acquisition of 250 acres with no zoning restrictions in Fraser Valley, one of the most productive and intensively farmed areas of Canada, via a share purchase agreement Pac Roots is in the process of completing its 20,000 square foot cultivation facility in Lake Country, British Columbia. The facility is expected to feature approximately 7,600 square feet of cultivation space that will enable the company to cycle through an elite line of high-grade cultivars

Pac Roots Cannabis (CSE: PACR) , is a Canadian cannabis company dedicated to producing premium-quality strains and products by leveraging a genetics-focused approach.

The company began operations in 2012, with activities primarily directed toward exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Today, it is focused on cannabis and hemp cultivation, leveraging high-end genetics and specialized cultivars to produce top quality products. Pac Roots has...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to PACR are available in the company's newsroom at

About CanadianCannabisWire

CanadianCannabisWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CANNABIS to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CanadianCannabisWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW? Ask our Editor

CanadianCannabisWire (CNW)

Toronto, Ontario



905.674.5977 Office

...

CanadianCannabisWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .