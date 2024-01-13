Cannabisnewsbreaks Canopy Rivers Inc.'S (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) Cornerstone Investor Featured In BNN Bloomberg Article

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Canopy Rivers' (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) cornerstone investor, Canopy Growth Corporation (TSE: WEED) (NYSE: CGC), was featured in a BNN Bloomberg article by David George-Cosh titled,“Strong medical sales help Canopy Growth beat Q1 estimates.” Among other highlights, the article discusses Canopy Growth Corp.'s recently reported fiscal first-quarter financial results. The article reads,“Canopy, the world's largest cannabis company by market valuation, said that its medical cannabis business outperformed in its three-month period ending June 30, while also seeing revenue gains from its German pharmaceutical subsidiary and its topical cream products.”

To view the full article, visit

About Canopy Rivers Inc.

Canopy Rivers is a venture capital firm specializing in cannabis with a portfolio of 18 companies across various segments of the cannabis value chain. Canopy Rivers believes that bringing together people, capital and ideas raises the potential of the entire cannabis industry. By leveraging its industry insights, in-house expertise, and thesis-driven approach to investing, Canopy Rivers aims to provide shareholders with exposure to specialized and disruptive cannabis companies. The company's mission is to invest in innovators across the cannabis value chain, help them grow, and ultimately create value by guiding these companies towards a monetization event. Together with its portfolio, Canopy Rivers is helping build the cannabis industry of tomorrow, today. For more information, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CNPOF are available in the company's newsroom at

About CanadianCannabisWire

CanadianCannabisWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CANNABIS to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CanadianCannabisWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

Do you have a questions or are you interested in working with CNW? Ask our Editor

CanadianCannabisWire (CNW)

Toronto, Ontario



905.674.5977 Office

...