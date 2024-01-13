Cannabisnewsbreaks Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQB: PLNHF) Announces $15M Bought Deal Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Planet 13 Holdings (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQB: PLNHF), a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, recently announced its entry into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters, co-led by Beacon Securities Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp., pursuant to which the underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 4,060,000 units in the capital of the company, each at a price of $3.70. According to the update, Planet 13 will secure aggregate gross proceeds of $15,022,000 in the offering (all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated), of which it intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes. Subject to completion of formal documentation and receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the offering is expected to occur on or about September 10, 2020.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas – the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF. For more information, visit the company's website at .

