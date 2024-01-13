Cannabisnewsbreaks Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQX: CANSF) To Receive Advisory Services, Funding For Rare Cannabinoid Development Platform

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Willow Biosciences (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQX: CANSF) , today announced that its subsidiary, Willow Analytics Inc., will receive advisory services and conditional funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (“NRC IRAP”) supporting a research and development project to advance production of its varin cannabinoids using its proprietary biosynthetic platform.“We welcome the advice and funding from NRC IRAP to support our rare cannabinoid development platform,” said Dr. Mathias Schuetz, Willow's vice president of Research and Development, in the news release.“This support is an important catalyst for us to advance our strain development capabilities and will enable us to progress from lab-scale work to pre-commercialization scale up.”

Willow is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Vancouver, Canada, that produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Willow's current focus is in the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, brain disorders, among other significant indications. Willow's science team has a proven track record of developing manufacturing technologies for high purity compounds in pain and cancer treatments. Willow's manufacturing process creates a consistent, scalable and sustainable product that allows for the discovery and development of new life changing drugs. For more information, visit the company's website at .

