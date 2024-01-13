Cannabisnewsbreaks One Cannabis Door Closes, New Ones Open For Former Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) CEO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Former Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) co-founder and co-CEO Bruce Linton was featured in a recent Yahoo! Finance article by Zack Guzman. The piece details“a smattering of new roles” Linton has landed within the cannabis industry since being“ousted” by Canopy's board, which Guzman describes as having become increasingly controlled by investor and beer conglomerate Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ). The cannabis pioneer will reportedly be joining, in an advisor capacity, many smaller companies, as well as“trying his hand as an activist investor” for SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTC: SLGWF) – a global cannabis consumer packaged goods company. Among his multitude of new roles, Linton will serve as executive chairman for Michigan-based Gage Cannabis and as special advisor for animal health and wellness CBD micro-cap Better Choice Company Inc. (OTCQB: BTTR). The article quotes Linton on his new endeavors, where he states,“The way I selected the companies was not how much equity they would give me. I turned down the most self-enriching offers. However to be transparent, all firms provided me with generous equity exposure. With each firm and space, I sought to develop a specific view of how we build enterprise value from the current activities and limit disruption.”

