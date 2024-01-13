Cannabisnewsbreaks Canopy Rivers Inc. (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) Provides Update On Portfolio Expansion In The US

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Canopy Rivers (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) , a venture capital firm specializing in cannabis, today provided an update on the progress of three of its portfolio companies in U.S. markets. The updates come only weeks before the U.S. election, where six states will vote on cannabis legalization initiatives and the potential power shift at the federal level could lead to more progressive policies for the industry. Among the highlights, Canopy Rivers announced the following: TerrAscend Corp. commenced sales from its newly expanded State Flower cultivation facility in San Francisco; High Beauty Inc. introduced canBE , a new line of natural, aloe-based products combining hemp seed oil, organic plant oils, essential vitamins, antioxidants, and bioflavonoids; and Headset Inc. launched its competitive intelligence tool , Headset Insights Pulse, in Massachusetts.

