Pac Roots Cannabis Corp (CSE: PACR) Stands To Benefit From U.S. Potential For Cannabis Decriminalization

Upcoming U.S. elections has potential to radically alter state of U.S. cannabis industry

Democratic Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris stated that potential Biden administration would seek to decriminalize use of cannabis

Five states will vote on legalizing recreational or medical use of marijuana this November

Canadian cannabis producers have benefited from experiences gleaned from operating over last two years under Canada's existing legal framework for cannabis industry Pac Roots Cannabis has taken number of steps to ensure end product quality, helping boost company's competitiveness if U.S. cannabis industry decriminalization comes to fruition

For Pac Roots Cannabis (CSE: PACR) and the rest of the Canadian cannabis industry, the upcoming U.S. elections promise to help determine the sector's fortunes going forward. Polls carried out in the U.S. have shown that over 66% of the population favor legalizing marijuana-a figure illustrating a meteoric rise over the past decade, having increased by 30 percentage points since 2005 ( ). The growing level of support for the decriminalization of cannabis has also spilled into the political arena, with Republican lawmakers having sponsored marijuana legislation and co-chaired, along with Democrats, the U.S. Congress's Cannabis Caucus ( ).

Meanwhile, Democratic vice-presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris has publicly affirmed that a potential Democratic administration would seek to. . .

