Cannabisnewsbreaks The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (OTCQX: TGODF) To Release Q3 Results, Host Conference Call

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TSX: TGOD) (OTCQX: TGODF) , a leading producer of premium, certified organically grown cannabis, announced that it will release its third quarter financial results following the market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. In addition, the company will hold a conference call with analysts beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Interested parties may join the call by dialing 1-416-764-8688 (Local – Toronto) or 1-888-390-0546 (Toll Free – North America) and entering conference ID 68691087. An audiocast of the conference call will be available on a listen-only basis at . Scheduled speakers are Brian Athaide, chief executive officer, and Sean Bovingdon, chief financial officer, followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings is a premium certified organically grown cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its organic cannabis is cultivated in living soil, as nature intended. The company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next–generation cannabis products such as organic teas, dissolvables and vapes. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indentures dated November 1, 2017, December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, and October 23, 2020, trade on the TSX under the symbol“TGOD,”“TGOD,”“TGOD,”“TGOD” and“TGOD,” respectively, and TGODF trades in the U.S. on the OTCQX. For more information about the company, please visit .

