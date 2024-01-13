Cannabisnewsbreaks Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) Launches New PLUS Strains Product Line

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Plus Products (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) , a cannabis and hemp-branded products company, will introduce a new lineup of three product offerings under its new Plus Strains brand. The new brand is designed to honor well-known cannabis varieties that have been used and enjoyed for years. The line will include Lemon Jack (sativa), Pineapple Express (hybrid) and Granddaddy Purple (indica); a limited-edition Sugar Plum (sativa) will be available while supplies last. The new line features gummies that are packed with full-spectrum cannabis oil and real fruit; in addition, each gummy will contain 5 mg of THC. PLUS also announced a new ecommerce website: .“With PLUS Strains, we're excited to pay homage to the essence of the plant, and give cannabis connoisseurs the opportunity to enjoy the strains they have come to know and love in the form of a PLUS gummy,” said PLUS chief scientific officer Ari Mackler in the press release.“With just 5 mg of THC per serving, our new product line will give consumers of all different experience levels an opportunity to try something new.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Plus Products Inc.

PLUS is a hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers' lives. PLUS's mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable; that mission begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, California. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating PLPRF are available in the company's newsroom at

About CanadianCannabisWire

CanadianCannabisWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CANNABIS to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CanadianCannabisWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

Do you have a questions or are you interested in working with CNW? Ask our Editor

CanadianCannabisWire (CNW)

Toronto, Ontario



905.674.5977 Office

...