Cannabisnewsbreaks Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. (CSE: PACR) (OTCQB: PACRF) Commences Trading On The OTCQB Venture Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pac Roots (CSE: PACR) (OTCQB: PACRF) (“PacRoots”) , dedicated to producing premium-quality strains and products by leveraging a genetics-focused approach, today announced that it has commenced trading in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol“PACRF.” The company anticipates that its new U.S. listing will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for its U.S. shareholders and potential investors.“With the cannabis industry gaining momentum in the United States, this cross-border listing will increase our visibility and open the doors to new investors as well as enable exciting business opportunities,” said Pac Roots president and CEO Patrick Elliott.

To view the full press release, visit

About Pac Roots Cannabis Corp.

Pac Roots is the future of genetics. By focusing on elite cannabis genetic development, the company maximizes the quality of its products, by keeping yields and profit margins high. Pac Roots subsidizes costs with several strategic partners; Phenome One, one of the largest live genetic libraries in Canada composed of over 350+ live cultivars as well as its JV partnership with Rock Creek Farms and Speakeasy Cannabis Club, leveraging existing infrastructure, equipment and access to land on a 100-acre hemp project. This combination has the company positioned to be cash-flow positive within their first year of trading. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Pac Roots are available in the company's newsroom at

About CanadianCannabisWire

CanadianCannabisWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CANNABIS to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CanadianCannabisWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

Do you have a questions or are you interested in working with CNW? Ask our Editor

CanadianCannabisWire (CNW)

Toronto, Ontario



905.674.5977 Office

...