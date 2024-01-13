Cannabisnewsbreaks Canopy Rivers Inc. (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) Announces Corporate Updates, New Strategic Focus

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Canopy Rivers (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) , a venture capital firm specializing in cannabis, on Friday provided an update on its 49%-owned joint venture, PharmHouse Inc. Per the update, on Oct. 29, 2020, PharmHouse received a court order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to initiate a sale and investment solicitation process (“SISP”) to identify interest in, and opportunities for, a sale of, or investment in, all or part of PharmHouse's assets or business. This may include a restructuring, recapitalization, or other form of reorganization of PharmHouse's business and affairs. Phase one of the SISP concluded on Nov. 30, 2020, and a number of non-binding offers were received. PharmHouse, with the assistance of the monitor and the SISP advisor, has selected a number of parties to bring forward to the next phase of the SISP, and binding offers for phase two are due on or about Feb. 16, 2021.

In addition, Canopy Rivers today announced its entry into a definitive agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) pursuant to which, among other things, Canopy Rivers will transfer three portfolio assets to Canopy Growth in exchange for $115 million in cash and 3,750,000 common shares of Canopy Growth and the cancellation of all 36,468,318 Multiple Voting Shares (“MVS”) and the 15,223,938 Subordinate Voting Shares (“SVS”) of Canopy Rivers held by Canopy Growth (collectively, the“transaction”). On closing, the transaction will result in Canopy Rivers becoming a widely-held company and will unlock substantial value, providing it with significant additional cash resources and allowing it to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis market, including the United States.“This is a transformative transaction for our company that we believe provides substantial value to our shareholders through an enhanced cash position and strategic flexibility, and the collapse of our dual class share structure,” said Narbe Alexandrian, president and CEO of Canopy Rivers.“Following the closing of the transaction, we intend to shift our focus to pursuing other opportunities in the global cannabis market, where we believe that our new strategic focus and substantial balance sheet will allow us to successfully execute our revamped strategic plan.”

To view the full press releases, visit and

About Canopy Rivers Inc.

Canopy Rivers is a venture capital firm specializing in cannabis with a portfolio of 18 companies across various segments of the cannabis value chain. The company believes that bringing together people, capital and ideas raises the potential of the entire cannabis industry. By leveraging industry insights, in-house expertise and thesis-driven approach to investing, Canopy Rivers aims to provide shareholders exposure to specialized and disruptive cannabis companies. Canopy Rivers' mission is to invest in innovators across the cannabis value chain, help them grow, and ultimately create value by guiding these companies towards a monetization event. Together with its portfolio, the company is helping build the cannabis industry of tomorrow, today. For more information, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CNPOF are available in the company's newsroom at

About CanadianCannabisWire

CanadianCannabisWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CANNABIS to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CanadianCannabisWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

Do you have a questions or are you interested in working with CNW? Ask our Editor

CanadianCannabisWire (CNW)

Toronto, Ontario



905.674.5977 Office

...