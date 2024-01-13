Cannabisnewsbreaks Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (TSX: CBD.U) (OTC: CBDHF) (FWB: 8OO) Execs Appear On Leading Cannabis Investing Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HempFusion Wellness (TSX: CBD.U) (OTC: CBDHF) (FWB: 8OO) co-founder and CEO Dr. Jason Mitchell and chief corporate officer Danny Brody were featured on a recent segment of the Cannabis Investing Podcast. The program provides actionable investment insight, context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry, and interviews with C-level executives, scientists, law and sector experts. During their segment, Mitchell and Brody discussed highlights in the cannabis industry, including the recent multibillion deal between GW Pharma and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, as well as radical transparency, the industry's methodical growth and how companies can become more efficient during COVID-19. They also discussed what makes HempFusion distinctive among other companies operating in the market and prospects of the company going public. From the beginning, HempFusion was committed to compliance, which was a different approach than others operating in the space. That commitment has served the company as the industry has grown and become more regulated; HempFusion is now ahead of the game because it is already compliant. The two also discussed the company's future strategic plan. Mitchell noted that HempFusion is a completely science-backed company with patented products and proprietary delivery methods, very similar to GW Pharma.“The big fish are now circling,” said HempFusion Wellness co-founder and CEO Dr. Jason Mitchell during the show.

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retailers across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion's diverse product portfolio comprises 46 SKUs (“SKUs”) including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed over-the-counter (“OTC”) topicals, doctor/practitioner lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion's wholly owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion's CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex(TM) and are available in store or online. For more information about the company, visit .

