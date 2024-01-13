Cannabisnewsbreaks Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. (CSE: PACR) (OTCQB: PACRF) Marks Major Milestone Through Lords Of Grasstown Acquisition

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pac Roots (CSE: PACR) (OTCQB: PACRF) (“PacRoots”) today announced the closing of a share purchase agreement with the shareholders of Lords of Grasstown Holdings Ltd., a company existing under the laws of British Columbia (“Grasstown”). Under the agreement, the company will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Grasstown, a well-established cannabis motorcycle lifestyle brand with a tremendous following and acumen that spawned from the vision of Tyler Hazelwood, founder and director of Lords of Gastown.“This acquisition marks a major milestone for the company with a move into the U.S. Cannabis Market, predominantly in California, with the Grasstown Brand,” said Patrick Elliott, CEO of PacRoots.“The team at Lords of Grasstown has done a remarkable job branding, designing, launching and marketing Grasstown in BC and California. The alliances are real and the followers like what they see. We are thrilled to develop and expand Grasstown from Prince Rupert to San Diego. Tom and Tyler are authentic artists with a strong pedigree to prove it. We are inspired to have them as part of the team.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Pac Roots Cannabis Corp.

Pac Roots is the future of genetics. By focusing on elite cannabis genetic development, the company maximizes the quality of its products, by keeping yields and profit margins high. Pac Roots subsidizes costs with several strategic partners; Phenome One, one of the largest live genetic libraries in Canada composed of over 350+ live cultivars as well as its JV partnership with Rock Creek Farms and Speakeasy Cannabis Club, leveraging existing infrastructure, equipment and access to land on a 100-acre hemp project. This combination has the company positioned to be cash-flow positive within their first year of trading. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Pac Roots are available in the company's newsroom at

About CanadianCannabisWire

CanadianCannabisWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CANNABIS to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CanadianCannabisWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

Do you have a questions or are you interested in working with CNW? Ask our Editor

CanadianCannabisWire (CNW)

Toronto, Ontario



905.674.5977 Office

...