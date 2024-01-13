(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pure Extracts Technologies (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) , a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, has ordered a state-of-the-art Cosolvent Injection System (“CIS”) from Vitalis Extraction Technology Inc. Pure Extracts will be one of the first companies in the world to receive this innovative system. Designed to achieve optimal ethanol cosolvent flow rate ranges for both cannabis and hemp extracts, the Vitalis CIS system balances extract quality with efficiency while keeping ethanol usage exceptionally low. Pure Extracts has a history of collaboration with Vitalis, owning and utilizing two of the company's carbon dioxide extraction systems: the Q90 and R200 models. The CIS has been developed to strengthen Vitalis' extraction systems, allowing the systems to reach dramatically faster throughput capacities while still producing higher-quality cannabis extracts.“We are very excited to be one of the first recipients of the Vitalis Cosolvent Injection System,” said Pure Extracts CEO Ben Nikolaevsky in the press release.“It will allow us to ramp up our production much faster than we had anticipated allowing us to offer our customers exceptional value while still producing the same high-quality oil extracts we are known for.”

About Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.

Pure Extracts features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming toward export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. On Sept. 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. In addition, the company's stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) on Nov. 5, 2020. For more information about the company, please visit .

