(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pure Extracts Technologies (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) , a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp., has begun production of 25,000 vape cartridges for the Canadian retail market. Demand for Pure Extracts' Pure Pulls branded 510 Vape cartridges is strong within the provincial markets, and the company estimates approximately $750,000 in retail sales revenue for this production run. The cartridges will be filled with a selection of Pure Extracts' 30+ proprietary, full-spectrum-oil (“FSO”) formulations, including Super Lemon Haze, Grand Daddy Purple and Girl Scout Cookies/GSK.“We are excited about preparing to ship our first vape cart orders to the provincial distribution channels,” said Ben Nikolaevsky, CEO of Pure Extracts.“We have created the high-quality FSO vape products that consumers now demand and believe that we will quickly build brand loyalty with both legacy and new entrants in the vape space.”

About Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.

Pure Extracts features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. On Sept. 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and the company's stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) on Nov. 5, 2020. For more information, visit the company's website at .

