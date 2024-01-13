Cannabisnewsbreaks Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) Signs Agreement With Leading Cannabis Sales Agency

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pure Extracts Technologies (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) , a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp., is partnering with Cannavolve Inc. The agreement between Pure Extracts and Cannavolve, one of Canada's premier adult recreational cannabis retail sales agencies, outlines a national cannabis sales solution; Cannavolve will also oversee field-level sales and in-store product knowledge training. In the announcement, Cannavolve officials pointed to the company's strong track record of building brands in Canada and noted that it looks forward look forward to being part of Pure Extracts' national growth.“With approximately 2,000 licensed cannabis retailers in Canada and over 650 in each of Ontario and Alberta alone, we are pleased to have entered into this sales representation agreement with an established agency like Cannavolve with their boots-on-the-ground presence in every province,” said Pure Extracts CEO Ben Nikolaevsky in the press release.“There is no substitute for having a regular, in-person, sales presence at the actual point of purchase retail outlet where brand awareness originates.”

Pure Extracts features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. On Sept. 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. In addition, the company's stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) on Nov. 5, 2020. For more information about the company, please visit .

