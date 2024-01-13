Cannabisnewsbreaks Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF) Featured On BNN Bloomberg's Market Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Leaf Holdings (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF) , operating as Chalice Brands, a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale and distribution, was featured on Market Call , a weekday program broadcast by BNN Bloomberg where top fund managers and market analysts give their thoughts and top picks. Bruce Campbell, president at StoneCastle Investment Management, fielded questions from a caller in Windsor, Ontario, to give his thoughts on Golden Leaf Holdings.“They've had some sort of past issues in the fact that that market is very tough,” Campbell explained, addressing an unlimited number of licenses, a dropping price of cannabis and a previous management team that he indicates wasn't very diligent in terms of spending. “The new management team that's taken over are good operators,” Campbell said, explaining that, given a couple of good quarters showing progress in the right direction and cash generation, he believes the stock price will start to move.

Golden Leaf Holdings is a premiere consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with seven dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. The company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, with a focus on health and wellness. GLH operates nationally through Fifth and Root and has operations in Oregon and California.

