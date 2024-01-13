Cannabisnewsbreaks RYAH Group Inc. (CSE: RYAH) Collaborates To Deliver Innovative Plant-Based Medical Solutions In New Zealand

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) RYAH Group's (CSE: RYAH) wholly owned subsidiary, RYAH Medtech Inc., a medical device, data and technology company, today announced its entry into a definitive wholesale supply and distribution agreement with Medical Kiwi Ltd, a leader in research and development, manufacturing, cultivation and distribution of medical cannabis and medical devices. The newly formed agreement, executed on April 5, 2021, implies distribution of the RYAH Smart Inhaler and cloud-based data analytics platform in New Zealand.“Our new partnership with Medical Kiwi Ltd in New Zealand further expands our global clinical and distribution network for plant-based medicine and digital patient care,” said Gregory Wagner, CEO of RYAH Group Inc. and RYAH Medtech Inc.“In December 2019, the New Zealand Government passed legislation to improve access to medical cannabis products. Our new relationship with Medical Kiwi presents an opportunity for both parties to drive innovation and to deliver cutting-edge plant-based medical solutions in New Zealand.”

About RYAH Group Inc.

RYAH is a connected device and big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant and nutraceutical intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant patient data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is relevant for clinics, doctors, dispensaries and pharmaceutical companies and licensed processors (”LPs”) to monitor and manage formulation effects on patients and demographics. With a strong IP portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete patient session and formulation lifecycle. For more information about the company, please visit .

